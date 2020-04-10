S. Korea’s new cases drop below 30, no new cases in Daegu

(Yonhap)
South Korea confirmed 27 more novel coronavirus cases on Friday, the lowest daily increase since Feb. 20, bringing the total to 10,450, according to health authorities.
Daegu, the northeastern city at the heart of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, added zero cases for the first time in 52 days. The city alone has 6,807 cases, accounting for 65 percent of Korea’s total cases.
It is the first time the country’s infection tally has dropped below 30 since Feb. 20, a day before the spike in COVID-19 infections linked to a “super spreading event” at a branch of Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu.
On Thursday, the country reported 39 more cases, continuing the downward trend in new infections in recent weeks.
Most of the new cases are being reported in Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi Province, home to 24 million people -- almost half of the country’s total population.
Seoul and Gyeonggi Province reported 14 cases. North Gyeongsang Province added seven more cases. Busan and Incheon reported one new case each, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Out of the 27 new cases, five infections came from abroad. Four of them were detected at the border and one after they entered the country.
A total of 144 more people have been released, making the number those discharged from hospitals after making a full recovery at 7,117. Four more people died, with the death toll reaching 208.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)