[From the scene] Back to school – at home





(Yonhap)



A sense of excitement and anxiety was missing from the classroom on the first day of the new spring semester.



Middle school English teacher Yoon Suk-joon, 58, was all alone as lessons began, with no students around. He greeted his students in a virtual classroom, with a laptop, headset and projector.



As the semester’s first class began for ninth graders in Soongmoon Middle School at 11 a.m., some 45 students clicked on a link via Google Classroom, a service that offers online learning tools on the web or through an app, to check in for a 45-minute interactive live class.



Yoon’s laptop screen was busy with online study material, English textbook pages he was showing to his students through a projector and screens of his students showing their faces via video-streaming software Zoom.



“Please type in what the lion should have said in English in this situation in the chatroom,” Yoon told his students, showing a picture. Soon, the chatroom was flooded with students typing in answers.



Korea began its new spring semester Thursday, one month later than usual, with online classes as the country continues its fight against COVID-19. Schools remain physically closed.



Distance learning is not without challenges, even for Korea, one of the world’s most wired countries.



Educators are inexperienced in holding classes online, and smart devices and internet connections are not equally available for all schools and students. Neither can all parents afford to supervise their children taking online classes at home.



Concerns also persist over technical problems stemming from overloaded traffic to e-learning websites as well as quality of classes varying based on how prepared teachers and schools are.



The EBS Online Class for middle school students experienced a server problem for about an hour and 15 minutes on Thursday, according to the Education Ministry.





(Yonhap)