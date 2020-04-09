 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon vows W210b funds for COVID-19 vaccine R&D

By Park Han-na
Published : Apr 9, 2020 - 14:44       Updated : Apr 9, 2020 - 17:05
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with representatives of government bodies, universities, research institutions, hospitals and pharma companies on prospects for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics at Institut Pasteur Korea in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with representatives of government bodies, universities, research institutions, hospitals and pharma companies on prospects for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics at Institut Pasteur Korea in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (Yonhap)


President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged 210 billion won ($172 million) for the development of medicines and vaccines, including one for the novel coronavirus, saying he wants the country to lead the world not just in virus control but also in the prevention and cure of COVID-19.

Presiding over a meeting of five related parties -- the government, academia, research institutions, hospitals and pharmaceutical firms -- Moon promised to cut the red tape to expedite clinical trials.

“With the investment, we will work to sharpen competitiveness of the national therapeutic and vaccine capability. Part of that is the research and development support for COVID-19 vaccines reflected in the government’s supplementary budget and the envisioned new research institute dedicated to new pathogens,” he said at Institut Pasteur Korea, a private lab in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, where the meeting took place.

Moon called for stronger public-private partnership to expedite development of COVID-19 therapies.

“The development of infectious disease vaccines and therapeutic agents takes a long time and a great deal of money, so it is difficult to achieve results in a short period of time only by private efforts,” he said.

During the meeting, the president encouraged researchers working to develop potential treatments and vaccines for COVID-19 and other diseases, expressing hopes that one day the bio industry can be South Korea’s new economic growth engine.

“As we have become a model country in coronavirus control, we can take the lead in the development of treatments and vaccines, giving hope to many people around the world as well as to our contracted economy,” he said.

A total of 126 countries have so far requested or inquired about test kits from Korea, including requests made on humanitarian grounds, according to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. 

By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)
  • 코리아헤럴드 네이버 채널이벤트
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114