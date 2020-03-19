S. Korea ups virus checks on arrivals to curb imported cases

South Korea is instituting amplified checks on arrivals at its air and sea ports to monitor infections coming in from abroad.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that of 64,497 arrivals at Incheon and Gimhae airports in the past week, 17 tested positive for the virus. So far, 65 returnees and travelers were later found to be infected after their viral status went undetected upon arrival.
For tightened virus checks on returnees as well as travelers, health authorities have mobilized 474 additional officers for a total of 879 in charge of screening duties at five airports and seaports nationwide.
The KCDC advised those returning after overseas trips to limit outings for 14 days and alert authorities in the event of virus symptoms via its hotline 1339 or mobile application.
As of Thursday, Korea’s virus tally stands at 8,565, up 152 from the same time a day earlier. The country’s worst-hit city of Daegu saw the largest daily increase of 97, followed by Gyeonggi Province with 18 new cases, North Gyeongsang Province with 12 and Seoul with 12.
Infections broke out at hospitals and care facilities across the country.
Four more cases were detected at a hospital in Bundang, a city southeast of Seoul, which is now linked to 35 virus patients including the hospital’s director, surnamed Lee. The Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip and seven other ministry officials who came into contact with Lee in a conference held Friday have gone into self-quarantine for two weeks.
Eight were confirmed to have the virus at a hospital in northern Daegu, while 74 were found infected at a nursing home in a southern district in the city. Thirteen more infections were discovered at four nursing homes in other parts of the country.
Religious activities continue to be a contributing factor to the rise in infections.
A Protestant church in Daegu has been associated with at least 55 cases since the first case emerged March 9.
Health officials warned against social gatherings and interactions and urged strict observation of social distancing to limit community transmissions, which account for over 80 percent of all cases here.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)