 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea ups virus checks on arrivals to curb imported cases

Virus tally rises to 8,565, up 152 from day prior

By Kim Arin
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 13:12       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 17:08

A senior health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho speaks during a press briefing on Thursday. (Health Ministry)
A senior health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho speaks during a press briefing on Thursday. (Health Ministry)

South Korea is instituting amplified checks on arrivals at its air and sea ports to monitor infections coming in from abroad.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that of 64,497 arrivals at Incheon and Gimhae airports in the past week, 17 tested positive for the virus. So far, 65 returnees and travelers were later found to be infected after their viral status went undetected upon arrival.

For tightened virus checks on returnees as well as travelers, health authorities have mobilized 474 additional officers for a total of 879 in charge of screening duties at five airports and seaports nationwide.

The KCDC advised those returning after overseas trips to limit outings for 14 days and alert authorities in the event of virus symptoms via its hotline 1339 or mobile application.

As of Thursday, Korea’s virus tally stands at 8,565, up 152 from the same time a day earlier. The country’s worst-hit city of Daegu saw the largest daily increase of 97, followed by Gyeonggi Province with 18 new cases, North Gyeongsang Province with 12 and Seoul with 12.

Infections broke out at hospitals and care facilities across the country.

Four more cases were detected at a hospital in Bundang, a city southeast of Seoul, which is now linked to 35 virus patients including the hospital’s director, surnamed Lee. The Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip and seven other ministry officials who came into contact with Lee in a conference held Friday have gone into self-quarantine for two weeks.

Eight were confirmed to have the virus at a hospital in northern Daegu, while 74 were found infected at a nursing home in a southern district in the city. Thirteen more infections were discovered at four nursing homes in other parts of the country.

Religious activities continue to be a contributing factor to the rise in infections.

A Protestant church in Daegu has been associated with at least 55 cases since the first case emerged March 9.

Health officials warned against social gatherings and interactions and urged strict observation of social distancing to limit community transmissions, which account for over 80 percent of all cases here.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114