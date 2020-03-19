 Back To Top
National

Moon approves massive financial aid package for small businesses

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 19, 2020 - 11:52       Updated : Mar 19, 2020 - 11:52
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in made public Thursday a major small business rescue package, worth 50 trillion won (US$39 billion), in response to a crisis from the coronavirus pandemic, as he had an inaugural "emergency economic council" session.

He said it's aimed at preventing small and medium-sized firms, small business owners and self-employed people from going bankrupt and easing their finance-related anxiety amid growing fears of a global recession and credit crunch.

"It's a special emergency financial measure with a scale of 50 trillion won," the president said at the outset of the Cheong Wa Dae session, open to pool reporters.

Among the other participants were Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol.

The aid package includes the expansion of financial support for small businesses to 12 trillion won, which would enable them to borrow money at the interest rate of around 1.5 percent from every financial institutions in South Korea.

The government will also introduce a 5.5 trillion-won special loan guarantee program. (Yonhap)
