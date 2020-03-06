Seoul warns of countermeasures to Tokyo’s entry restriction on Koreans

South Korea on Friday expressed “extreme regret” over Japan’s entry restrictions imposed on South Koreans over the novel coronavirus, and warned of “corresponding measures” against the country.
Tokyo on Thursday announced that all arrivals from Korea will be put into two-week quarantine at designated facilities, while it is invalidating some visas already issued to travelers from Korea. It is also suspending a visa-waiver program for short stays, all effective from Monday. Japan also expanded its entry ban to cover wider North Gyeongsang Province, in addition to the already barred region of Daegu and Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province.
“National Security Council members agreed to consider taking necessary countermeasures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, as it is difficult to understand Japanese government taking unreasonable steps without first consulting with our government,” the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said of a NSC meeting held earlier in the day.
Observers view Seoul could go tit-for-tat, restricting entry from Japan and halting its visa waiver program for Japanese.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun also expressed “extreme regret,” calling Japan‘s move “excessive.”
“We urge Tokyo to immediately withdraw the excessive and irrational measure,” he said at a government meeting on COVID-19.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called in Koji Tomita, Japanese ambassador to Korea, in the afternoon to lodge a protest over the measure, which was taken without sufficient consultation and despite Seoul’s repeated call for cautious review on further steps.
The Foreign Ministry also questioned the intention behind Japan’s latest measures.
“Given that this measure was imposed when signs of progress in our containment efforts are appearing, we cannot help but doubt whether Japan has other intentions than for a quarantine aspect,” the ministry said.
As of Friday, over 102 countries and territories have restricted entry or imposed special quarantine steps on South Korea, which has reported 6,284 confirmed cases with 42 deaths.
Unlike with other countries, Korea appears to be particularly angered by Japan’s measure, as Seoul earlier refrained to take rigorous steps on people arriving from countries affected by the virus, including Japan. Japan is scrambling to contain the spread of the virus, which now stands at more than 1,000 cases, including 706 people who were aboard the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined near Tokyo.
Minister Kang is set to hold a briefing session for foreign diplomats in Seoul in the afternoon in a bid to prevent their countries taking further measures against Koreans.
