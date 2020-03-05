Japan to quarantine arrivals from South Korea, China over coronavirus

Japan decided Thursday to tighten entry restrictions on arrivals from South Korea and China amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that those flying in from the two virus-hit neighboring countries will be quarantined for two weeks.



Tokyo's decision is an expansion of its entry restriction for South Korea, as the previous measure had applied to people who have visited the South's two southeastern regions -- Daegu city and North Gyeongsang Province -- where the bulk of COVID-19 cases have been reported.



South Korea has so far reported 6,088 confirmed cases of the novel virus and 41 deaths. (Yonhap)