Korea shifts focus from Shincheonji to Daegu citizens to stem virus epidemic

South Korean authorities, battling a local outbreak of the novel coronavirus, said Tuesday that the chances of death for infected patients currently stand at 0.6 percent.
The assessment came out as the country reported 600 more cases and six additional deaths on the day, bringing the total number of infections to 4,812 and the death toll to 28 as of Monday at midnight, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A 29th fatality was reported Tuesday, but was not yet reflected in the tally.
To prevent further fatalities, health authorities said they are to prioritize testing for “high-risk groups” -- the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions -- and early detection in Daegu as about 75 percent of the country’s cases are from the city.
“Given the test results of Daegu citizens, we assess that community transmission had progressed more than a certain level,” Vice Health and Welfare Minister Kim Gang-lip said at a briefing Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 519 were confirmed in Daegu (86.5 percent), 61 in North Gyeongsang Province (10 percent), seven in Seoul 1.6 percent), three in South Chungcheong Province (0.5 percent), and two each in Busan, Gwangju and Gyeonggi Province. (0.3 percent)
The change in the government’s priorities comes after it has nearly finished checking the health status of all members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the single largest cluster here, accounting for over 50 percent of all infections.
Testing has been carried out on 6,561 Shincheonji members, 2,685 of whom tested positive.
Some 62 percent of its Daegu-based members tested positive. Outside Daegu, only 1.7 percent were found to have contracted the virus.
In Daegu, about 11,000 ordinary citizens underwent testing over the past week and 1,300 people were confirmed to be infected.
Daegu already suffers from a shortage of hospital beds and medical personnel as most of the country’s cases are concentrated in the city. Some 1,800 people were waiting to be hospitalized in Daegu as of Tuesday.
To free up more beds for the critically ill, on Monday health authorities opened state-run treatment centers for patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms. They said they will open more facilities so that some 2,000 confirmed patients can be accommodated by early next week.
More than 80 percent of the country’s cases show no severe symptoms and are expected to be fully cured, according to the government’s analysis.
A total of 29 people have died from the coronavirus, with most being in their 50s or in their 80s with preexisting illnesses. The fatality rate stands at 0.6 percent for all age groups, 4 percent for those in their 70s and 5.4 percent for those aged 80 or over, according to government data.
Excepting confirmed patients, testing has been carried out on 121,039 people. Of those, 85,484 people have tested negative for the virus, and 35,555 are waiting for the results.
A total of 41 people were in critical condition while 34 patients have so far released from quarantine after making full recoveries as of Monday at midnight.
In Korea, 3,600 cases are concentrated in Daegu and 685 in North Gyeongsang Province, accounting for 89 percent of the total. Most confirmed cases were in their 20s (41.5 percent), followed by those in their 50s (27.9 percent) and those in their 40s (20.9 percent). Six in 10 cases were women.
The data is based on the number of patients and fatalities tallied at midnight Monday.
The government views this week and next week as critical for the country’s containment strategy, given the 14-day incubation period of the virus. The religious sect’s last service at its Daegu branch was held Feb. 16 before it was shut down.
Two Shincheonji followers had visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the authorities said, and a further epidemiological investigation is underway. One of them tested positive for the virus.
The government has yet to identify how the mass infections among the Shincheonji followers began.
Amid coronavirus fears, some 82 countries and regions are imposing travel warnings on Korea, or entry bans or toughened quarantine procedures on visitors from Korea.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)