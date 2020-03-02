[Newsmaker] Shincheonji founder Lee Man-hee claims to be the 'last prophet'

As of Tuesday 11 a.m., the number of novel coronavirus patients jumped to 4,212 in Korea. More than half of the patients are either Shincheonji Church of Jesus followers or had contact with them.
Since the religious group is pointed to as the main nexus of the spread, curiosity about Shicheonji is growing.
Shicheonji’s belief all comes down to one man, Lee Man-hee, 88, who founded the church in 1984.
Lee is known to have experience in diverse religious groups that are regarded as a heretic by mainstream churches.
In 1967, Lee became a believer of a religion called “Temple of Tabernacle of Yoo Jae-yeol,” also known as Jangmakseongjeon. Yoo, who led the group, was arrested for fraud in 1975. The failure of the central prophecy of this religious group -- that the end of the world would come in November 1969 -- led to the disintegration of the group.
Lee then joined “Solomon Creation (Changjo) Church,” which is another religion declared heretical by mainstream churches. This religion claimed that the end of the world would come in March 1987.
“After going through these different religious groups, Lee created Shincheonji. This is why Shincheonji’s religious doctrine has bits from different religions,” head of National Solidarity for Sincheonji Victims Hong Yeon-ho told The Korea Herald. “Instead of fixing the date of the end of the world, he claims that if 144,000 followers who are in accordance with God gather, the end of the world will come and they will be the only ones who will have eternal life and survive.”
Lee’s Shincheonji also teaches its believers that the Old Testament prophesizes the birth of Jesus and the New Testament prophesizes “one who overcomes,” which it claims is Lee Man-hee.
In other words, Shincheonji claims that Lee is the last prophet, who will save 144,000 people.
The religion is also known to spread its beliefs at mainstream churches by infiltrating them with their followers. This is because Lee says that it is easier to spread its beliefs to those who already believe in God.
“They say that it is okay to lie when spreading their beliefs,” Hong added.
Regarding the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, Lee on Thursday issued an official statement to its believers saying, “The ongoing situation is part of what is already written in The Book of Revelation, and these difficulties are part of the flow to achieve its goal (of reorganizing the world around the 144,000 people).”
The religion is known to have 12 branches nationwide and churches outside of Korea, with over 200,000 followers.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
