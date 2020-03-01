S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500

(Yonhap)



South Korea reported 376 additional cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of infections here to 3,526.



The country's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 17.



Of the 376 new cases, 333 are in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and 26 were reported in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



Other major provinces and cities have also reported some infections, with Seoul reporting an additional five cases. South Korea's second-largest city, Busan, added one more case.



Since raising the virus alert level to "red," the highest level, last Sunday, health authorities have been focusing on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province as they account for more than 87 percent of the country's total virus infections.