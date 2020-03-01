 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea reports 376 new virus cases, total exceeds 3,500

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 1, 2020 - 10:12       Updated : Mar 1, 2020 - 11:02

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea reported 376 additional cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of infections here to 3,526.

The country's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 17.

Of the 376 new cases, 333 are in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and 26 were reported in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Other major provinces and cities have also reported some infections, with Seoul reporting an additional five cases. South Korea's second-largest city, Busan, added one more case.

Since raising the virus alert level to "red," the highest level, last Sunday, health authorities have been focusing on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province as they account for more than 87 percent of the country's total virus infections. 


The number of confirmed cases in South Korea is expected to jump in the coming days as health authorities have begun testing more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus at the center of the rapid spread in other provinces.

Health authorities suspect that more than half of the country's virus cases are linked with Shincheonji, a home-grown religious sect.

As of Sunday morning, South Korea is carrying out tests on 32,422 people nationwide, while 61,037 people have tested negative in total.

The number of patients cured of the disease increased by two to 30.

South Korea confirmed its first new coronavirus case on Jan. 20 when a Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, tested positive for the virus. (Yonhap)

 

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114