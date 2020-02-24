Seoul draws up anti-virus measures to protect citizens

Alarmed by mass infections in southern cities, Seoul is stepping up measures to protect its 9.7 million citizens, readjusting work hours for municipal workers, beefing up inspection personnel and closing public facilities.
“So far, the central government and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have taken charge of the virus fight, but now, with new infections coming in hundreds a day, the situation calls for proactive actions from local governments,“ Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said at a press briefing.
“We are in this fight, thinking if Seoul is penetrated, (the whole of) Korea is penetrated,” he added.
The outspoken mayor called for the central government to take drastic measures, such as search-and-seizure operations, singling out the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a shadowy Christian sect at the center of the virus outbreak in Daegu, as the biggest concern.
He urged the sect to provide a full list of names of its members in Seoul. If it does not cooperate, the central government should intervene forcefully, he said.
Some 163 of 170 facilities in Seoul affiliated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony have been closed and disinfected, the mayor said, as most of cases of the virus were linked to the minor Christian sect.
A Daegu branch of the church has emerged as the biggest cluster of COVID-19, with at least 1 in 2 cases traced to the church in the southeastern city.
The municipality was to expand inspection personnel for the COVID-19 virus from 24 to 96 starting Monday, Park said, as the country has raised the virus alert to the highest level.
Out of 763 confirmed cases across the country as of Monday morning, 28 cases were from Seoul.
Seonam Hospital and Seoul Medical Center were designated as hospitals specializing in infectious diseases and 413 hospital beds were cleared for incoming patients infected with the virus. The city will secure more than 900 hospital beds.
Disinfection efforts will be concentrated on the Catholic University of Korea Eunpyeong St. Mary’s Hospital linked to three people infected with the virus.
Some 25 community health centers in every district in Seoul will operate 24/7 and focus resources on responding to the virus outbreak.
Prescreening clinics for children will be run at Seoul Medical Center and SMG-SNU Boramae Medical Center.
Public facilities in the capital -- 495 facilities for elementary school students and 73 culture sports facilities, including public libraries, museums, galleries and sport stadiums -- will be shut. Some 5,705 day care centers will be closed for two weeks by March 9.
Some 70 percent of workers at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, 25 district offices, 25 city-sponsored organizations will go to work one hour late -- working from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- to make public transport less crowded during rush hour.
A briefing will be aired live at 11 a.m. every day to inform citizens of the municipality’s response to the virus outbreak.
Park also asked for the cancellation or delay of massive rallies, vowing stern action such as physically stopping such rallies if they are held in central Seoul. The municipality banned rallies at Seoul Plaza, Cheonggye Plaza and Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Friday.
