Frantic search for Shincheonji followers as cases spike

(Yonhap)



Police are searching for nearly 670 worshippers from the shadowy Christian sect at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Daegu, who remain out of touch despite snowballing caseloads linked to the church’s Sunday services.



As of Sunday morning, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus’ Daegu branch was responsible for the single largest cluster of infections in South Korea, more than 300. The total number of infections in the country stood at 556, including four deaths.



Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin said at a briefing that the search would continue for those who were still out of touch and that authorities were regularly monitoring those who attended Sunday services at the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, considered a cult by mainstream churches here.



Authorities have secured a list of 9,336 names of people affiliated with the Daegu church. As of Saturday afternoon, some 1,276 people on the list said they had some symptoms, while some 7,390 said they had none.



The Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency mobilized some 600 officers to locate the other Shincheonji followers.



Shincheonji’s church and other facilities in Daegu were shut down last week.



Other cities including Seoul, Ulsan and Gwangju are on alert after some Shincheonji followers there were found to have contracted the virus after attending church services in Daegu.



The 27-year-old woman at the center of the first case in Ulsan, confirmed Saturday, joined a service on Feb. 9 at the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, and another at the Ulsan branch on Feb. 16 along with some 100 others, according to the Ulsan Metropolitan Government. The Ulsan branch has some 4,800 members.



The municipality said it would secure a membership list for the Ulsan branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and check its members’ infection status.



Of the 123 new cases confirmed Sunday morning, 75 are tied to the church and 63 involve Daegu residents. Another seven involve people from North Gyeongsang Province, while Gyeonggi Province is home to two of those affected and Busan, Gwangju and South Gyeongsang Province to one each.



The Shincheonji Church of Jesus said it is to hold a press conference Monday in central Seoul.



By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)