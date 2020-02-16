New case with unknown infection route puts nation back on alert

South Korea reported its 29th case of COVID-19 on Sunday morning after five consecutive days without a new case.
According to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the latest patient marks the country’s first infection of the coronavirus with no clear route of transmission.
The 82-year-old Korean man was diagnosed at Korea University Hospital in Seoul’s southwestern district of Guro. He had no overseas travel history or contact with confirmed patients.
The KCDC said in a Sunday briefing that the patient, who has developed symptoms of pneumonia, was not in a serious condition.
Mindful of the potential community spread of the virus, KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong said it was working with related bodies to test all pneumonia patients for COVID-19.
“We’re in talks with the doctors’ associations for respiratory and infectious diseases to determine the scope and other details of the virus test. We will do it as soon as ready,” Jung told reporters.
The latest case will likely strike a blow to a resurgence in public outings this weekend, boosted by a brief respite from reported infections in the past week and government efforts to ease concerns.
Choi Hyun-cheol, the owner of a restaurant in western Seoul, said he saw a noticeable increase in customers over the weekend, following a period of idle business since the outbreak began.
“The flow of customers has definitely gone up again compared to the previous weekend,” he said.
During a visit to a traditional market in a central Seoul district on Wednesday, President Moon Jae-in said, “What’s more important than government measures is that citizens shed excessive fears and resume regular economic activities.”
Calling active consumption “a fundamental countermeasure” to the outbreak, Moon said he and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun were campaigning to ease virus concerns in an effort to mitigate its impact on the domestic economy.
Health officials said nine of 28 patients had fully recovered as of Saturday, with one more testing negative in a first round of tests. The rest were also in stable condition, the officials said.
But the KCDC on Friday urged the public to remain cautious despite the slowdown in infections.
KCDC Director Jung said the wave of the virus “hasn’t peaked yet” and that the trajectory of the outbreak did not suggest a downward trend.
In a briefing on Saturday, Jung said the KCDC was bracing for the possibility that COVID-19 might end up a seasonal epidemic, like influenza.
“We see the need for containment efforts in the long-term, and the need to block transmission in the community and medical institutions,” she said.
By Kim Arin
)