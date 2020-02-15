 Back To Top
National

South Korea to release 2 more fully recovered coronavirus patients from quarantine

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2020 - 15:27       Updated : Feb 15, 2020 - 15:27

    South Korea said Saturday that it will release two more fully recovered novel coronavirus patients from quarantine after they tested negative.

    According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) the people who were recorded as the seventh and 22nd infections will be allowed to leave the hospitals they have been staying in within the day.  

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

    The seventh patient is a 28-year-old man who visited Wuhan, central China, the epicenter of the current outbreak, and was confirmed to have been infected on Jan. 30. The 22nd patient is a 46-year-old man who tested positive on Feb. 6.

    The releases bring the total number of people to be released from quarantine to nine with 19 still in isolation and being treated. (Yonhap)

