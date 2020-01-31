 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

Moon calls for ‘extraordinary’ response to coronavirus outbreak

By Choi He-suk
Published : Jan 31, 2020 - 16:33       Updated : Jan 31, 2020 - 16:35
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday. Yonhap
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in on Friday sought an “extraordinary response” from his top administration officials to contain the coronavirus situation.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, Moon urged Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun to play a central role in government ministries’ response, expressing concern about the spread of the virus in Korea.

On Friday, five more Koreans were confirmed to be infected with the new strain of coronavirus. Three of the patients contracted the virus in Korea, from individuals who had visited Wuhan.

Moon was also quoted as saying that his schedule will be altered in step with the government’s response measures.

A Cheong Wa Dae official later explained that the altered schedule could include holding related meetings, or dealing with the issue at the Cabinet meeting.

The official also said that the government’s efforts will focus on containing the virus, and minimizing the impact on the economy.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114