Seoul pushes to include symptomatic Koreans on chartered flight out of Wuhan

Seoul plans to bring back South Koreans based in Wuhan, China, regardless of whether they show symptoms associated with the new coronavirus infection, the health minister said Wednesday.



Speaking at a meeting with associations of medical professionals, Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo said that all Koreans who apply to return on flights chartered by the South Korean government will be brought back to the country.





Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo speaks at a meeting of government response group on Wednesday. Yonhap