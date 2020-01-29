Residents protest accommodating compatriots from Wuhan

Local residents use tractors to block the road to a police training facility in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, Wednesday, to prevent the building from being used as a quarantine center. Hundreds of South Korean nationals are to be flown in on Thursday from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of a deadly virus outbreak. The Asan facility is one of two locations where they will stay for at least 14 days.(Yonhap)