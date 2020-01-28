 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Jan 28, 2020 - 15:34
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea said Tuesday it will send chartered planes to the central Chinese city of Wuhan this week to bring home its nationals amid concerns about the global spread of a new coronavirus originated in China.

The flights will be operated Thursday and Friday to evacuate hundreds of South Koreans staying in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of the pneumonia-like illness, according to government officials.

The plan was unveiled at an emergency ministerial meeting presided over by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

China has suspended all trains, flights and public transportation linked to Wuhan since last week, imposing a lockdown on the city in Hubei province. The virus has killed at least 106 people and infected more than 4,500 in China alone.

South Korea ratcheted up its infectious disease alert level to the third highest Monday as the country has reported four confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus infection. (Yonhap)



Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114