Doctors’ group asks government to review restricting visits from China

A major doctors’ group on Sunday called on the South Korean government to make all necessary administrative preparations, including an entry restriction from China, to contain the spread of the new coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, China.



In a briefing at its office in Yongsan, central Seoul, the Korean Medical Association’s president Choi Dae-zip said that while the limit on entry “may not be imperative right now, at the time of speaking,” blocking the visitor flow may be “one of the most vital preventive measures against the epidemic.”





