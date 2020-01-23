 Back To Top
National

China in close communication with S. Korea, other countries on new virus: embassy

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 23, 2020 - 09:17       Updated : Jan 23, 2020 - 09:23
(AFP-Yonhap)
(AFP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- The Chinese Embassy in Washington said Wednesday that Chinese authorities are in close communication with South Korea, the United States and other nations to help fight the spread of a deadly new virus.

The embassy wrote on Twitter that China's National Health Commission is "maintaining close communication with counterparts in Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States and other countries as well as their embassies in China, sharing the latest information while helping with diagnostic verification."

The four cited countries have reported cases of illnesses associated with the new coronavirus, whose outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan last month.

"China has shared info with WHO and other countries and regions on 15 occasions," the embassy said, referring to the World Health Organization. "The genetic sequence of the new coronavirus has also been offered to WHO. The National Health Commission has organized four meetings with WHO experts and invited them to Wuhan for first-hand info." (Yonhap)



