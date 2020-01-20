 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
/app/herald/koreaherald/version02/www
National

Seoul steps up efforts to contain coronavirus from China

By Choi He-suk
Published : Jan 20, 2020 - 16:45       Updated : Jan 20, 2020 - 16:54
A notice with instructions for those who have visited Wuhan, Hubei province, in China within the last 14 days is seen on the entrance to the emergency room of the Incheon Medical Center. (Yonhap)
A notice with instructions for those who have visited Wuhan, Hubei province, in China within the last 14 days is seen on the entrance to the emergency room of the Incheon Medical Center. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday ordered health authorities to respond quickly to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus from China, after the first case was confirmed in South Korea.

On Monday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that a Chinese woman had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

On receiving the report, Chung ordered the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the KCDC to work with other concerned organizations to prevent the virus from spreading, and to inform the public swiftly and transparently about preventive measures.

According to the KCDC, the woman -- a 35-year-old resident of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province -- arrived at Incheon International Airport on Sunday. She was quarantined upon arrival when she was observed to have a fever and other symptoms linked to the new coronavirus, the KCDC said. She is currently being treated at the Incheon Medical Center.

Now that the first case has been confirmed in Korea, the KCDC has raised the alert level from blue to yellow. The KCDC has a four-stage alert system for infectious diseases, with blue being the lowest and yellow the second-lowest. A yellow alert is issued when the presence of a recently reported infectious disease originating outside the country is confirmed in Korea.

The KCDC said an epidemiological investigation is underway, and that a response center has been launched to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the KCDC, the woman visited a doctor in China on Saturday with fever, muscle aches and other symptoms and was diagnosed as having a cold. The KCDC said she had not visited the market in Wuhan that has been connected to the spread of the virus, and has had no contact with wild animals.

The KCDC said that because the woman’s illness was detected at the quarantine checkpoint, she did not come into contact with the general population. Individuals who came into contact with her, including passengers on the same flight and flight attendants, are being monitored and the local public health office will respond to any developments, the KCDC said.

So far more than 200 people have been confirmed to be infected with the virus in Wuhan, with nearly 140 cases being confirmed over the weekend. According to reports, 170 people are currently being treated for the virus in Wuhan, nine of whom are in critical condition. In addition to Wuhan, two cases have been confirmed in Beijing and another in Shenzhen. The virus has so far claimed three lives in China. Outside China, one case has been confirmed in Japan, and two in Thailand.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114