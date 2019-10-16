Inter-Korean soccer match mirrors wider stalemate

NATIONAL

It was a de facto defeat for South Korea.



In a men’s World Cup qualifier match held Tuesday in Pyongyang, world No. 37 South Korea failed to score a single goal against North Korea, No. 113, even with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min leading the charge.



It was the first inter-Korean home game for North Korea in almost three decades, since the two Koreas played each other in 1990.



Men’s World Cup qualifier match held Tuesday in Pyongyang (Yonhap)