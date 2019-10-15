[Newsmaker] FIFA president to watch inter-Korean football game in Pyongyang

NATIONAL

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (AP)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has flown to Pyongyang to watch a match between South and North Korea for the World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, a government official here said.“The president flew to Pyongyang via his chartered plane to watch the South-North soccer game,” an official at the Unification Ministry told reporters.On Monday, 55 people from South Korea, including 25 players, arrived in Pyongyang for the Group H match in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.Infantino has been showing interest in the inter-Korean match and suggested the two Koreas jointly bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.The game will not be broadcast live. The match will be available for viewing through broadcasters after the South Korean players return home Wednesday morning with a DVD containing a video of the game.By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)