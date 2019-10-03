Go to Mobile Version

[Newsmaker] Protesters call for justice minister’s resignation

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Oct 3, 2019 - 15:29
  • Updated : Oct 3, 2019 - 15:36

A massive crowd of demonstrators gathered in central Seoul on Thursday to demand the controversial Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s resignation.

Protesters, who began to crowd Gwanghwamun Square and adjoining crossroads in the morning, filled the 12-lane road from the square to City Hall Subway Station Exit No. 7 – about 100 meters in width and 1.4 kilometers in length – by early afternoon.


(Yonhap)

A separate crowd of protesters filled a 400-meter stretch of road from Seoul Station to Sungnyemun Gate nearby. The far-right Our Republican Party is the joint rally’s organizer.

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party kicked off the anti-Cho rally in front of Sejong Center near Gwanghwamun Square at around 1 p.m. on the National Foundation Day holiday. Some key party figures, including Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, were in attendance.

Conservative party chief Hwang said the rally was a manifestation of public outrage over the Moon Jae-in administration’s “anti-principle” appointment of Cho. The party said the turnout was estimated to be around 3 million by 2 p.m.

A civic group calling for the impeachment of President Moon Jae-in was among participants in the mass rally.

Thursday’s demonstrations follow a string of corruption allegations against the minister family that have emerged over the last two months.

In the evening, a group of university students from around the country will hold a separate rally at Marronnier Park in Jongno, calling on Cho to step down.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


