[Newsmaker] Protesters call for justice minister’s resignation

Protesters, who began to crowd Gwanghwamun Square and adjoining crossroads in the morning, filled the 12-lane road from the square to City Hall Subway Station Exit No. 7 – about 100 meters in width and 1.4 kilometers in length – by early afternoon.
|(Yonhap)
A separate crowd of protesters filled a 400-meter stretch of road from Seoul Station to Sungnyemun Gate nearby. The far-right Our Republican Party is the joint rally’s organizer.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party kicked off the anti-Cho rally in front of Sejong Center near Gwanghwamun Square at around 1 p.m. on the National Foundation Day holiday. Some key party figures, including Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn and Floor Leader Na Kyung-won, were in attendance.
Conservative party chief Hwang said the rally was a manifestation of public outrage over the Moon Jae-in administration’s “anti-principle” appointment of Cho. The party said the turnout was estimated to be around 3 million by 2 p.m.
A civic group calling for the impeachment of President Moon Jae-in was among participants in the mass rally.
Thursday’s demonstrations follow a string of corruption allegations against the minister family that have emerged over the last two months.
In the evening, a group of university students from around the country will hold a separate rally at Marronnier Park in Jongno, calling on Cho to step down.
