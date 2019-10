NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Prosecutors summoned Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s wife Chung Kyung-shim for questioning on Thursday morning.Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Chung was summoned this morning for closed-door questioning over allegations of document forgery, shady investment in a private equity fund and destruction of evidence, among others.Chung was indicted on Sept. 7, the day of her husband’s confirmation hearing, on suspicion of having forged a document to influence her daughter’s admission into a medical school.By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)