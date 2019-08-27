Prosecution launches probe into embattled Cho Kuk

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The prosecution on Tuesday raided universities, a medical center and other facilities as part of an investigation into the series of allegations involving Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk and his family, with the Liberty Korea Party calling for an independent counsel to look into the scandal.The Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office conducted search and seizure operations simultaneously at five universities -- including Korea University and Dankook University -- and Busan Medical Center to collect evidence linked to allegations ranging from university admission irregularities involving Cho’s daughter to his family’s dubious investment in a private equity firm.Cho’s 28-year-old daughter is suspected of having received preferential treatment in the process of being listed as a primary author of an academic paper, being accepted into Korea University and receiving scholarships.The prosecution also raided the offices of the private equity fund, the residence of Cho’s brother-in-law, who reportedly led the investment in the fund, as well as a private school foundation that Cho’s mother runs.The raids came amid growing pressure from the opposition bloc for Cho to step down over the allegations.“Cho should immediately resign and President Moon Jae-in should immediately withdraw the nomination of Cho. That’s what people want,” said Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Na Kyung-won. “The important thing is that a nominee, who is being investigated in a verification stage even before the confirmation hearing begins, cannot serve as a justice minister.”Some 11 complaints have been filed against Cho in connection with the allegations.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has called for a special counsel to investigate the scandal. It also asked Tuesday that the Financial Services Commission open an investigation into the private equity firm.The ruling Democratic Party of Korea, however, expressed regret over the raids ahead of the confirmation hearing.“We hope that the raid is not politically intended to disturb the prosecution reform,” the party’s chief spokesperson Hong Ik-pyo said in a statement.Despite the allegations, the parliamentary confirmation hearing on Cho, a former presidential secretary for civil affairs, is set to be held from Monday to Tuesday.The Liberty Korea Party has asked some 80 witnesses, including Cho’s family members, to appear at the upcoming confirmation hearing, a move which the Democratic Party has strongly opposed.Cho has dismissed speculations that he may step down in the wake of the prosecution’s raid.“I hope that prosecutors’ investigation can swiftly clarify facts (related to the allegations),” Cho said through a spokesman of the Justice Ministry.Cho is being criticized mainly over his daughter, who was listed as a primary author of a pathology paper published in a renowned medical journal after a two-week internship at a medical science institute under Dankook University in 2008. She was a high school student at the time.Cho’s daughter also received scholarships for six consecutive terms from 2016 to 2018 from Pusan National University Graduate School of Medicine despite having failed twice, which critics say was special treatment.Cho apologized over the allegations Sunday and Monday. However, fresh allegations continued to surface involving his family.Rep. Kim Jin-tae raised allegations Tuesday that Cho’s son had been an assailant in school violence, which Cho flatly denied.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)