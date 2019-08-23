[Newsmaker] Main opposition demands 3-day confirmation hearing for scandal-ridden Cho Kuk

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party proposed Monday a three-day confirmation hearing for scandal-ridden Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk, instead of the usual one-day hearing, in light of suspicions surrounding Cho.Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Rep. Na Kyung-won said at a National Assembly conference Friday that the party “respectfully asks that the ruling party accept the proposal, if the full truth is what it seeks.”“In principle, confirmation hearings should be held within a three-day period, per what the law states -- although by custom, the hearings were held for a day for a Cabinet member and two days for a prime minister,” she said. “But three full days are necessary in order to properly, and thoroughly verify (Cho’s) qualifications for the post.”Rep. Kim Jin-tae of the National Assembly’s legislation and judiciary committee said in a press briefing on the same day that “a day will go by simply listing all the corruption allegations raised (against Cho) so far,” calling for a three-day hearing at “the bare minimum.”“No confirmation hearing has entailed this many allegations to address,” Kim said. “If nominee Cho is blameless, he will welcome the proposal. There is no reason Cheong Wa Dae or the ruling party should object to three days either.”Cho’s 28-year-old daughter is suspected of being admitted to college and medical school illicitly. In addition, she was found to have been listed as an author on academic papers when she was a high school student.The former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs told reporters Thursday that he should have acted with more prudence and paid closer attention as a father. He promised to “disclose all” at the confirmation hearing, though the date has yet to be decided.By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)