Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet at Panmunjom: Moon

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have agreed to meet at Panmunjom, an inter-Korean border village, President Moon Jae-in announced after a summit with Trump, who called it "just a step" that's perhaps "important."



Moon noted that it will be the first time for the leaders of the Cold War foes to hold a meeting at Panmunjom since the Korean War ended with the Armistice Agreement in 1953.



Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Trump at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.







Moon said he has been invited to the DMZ as well, but his "dialogue" with Kim will take place at a later time. Moon is accompanying Trump on his DMZ tour itself.The focus of Sunday's DMZ event is dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, he added.Trump also said: "I put out the word, and he got back. He wanted to do it from the beginning and so did I."Trump added he will "just shake hands and say hello," describing the Panmunjom event as "just a step."He said it "might be an important step, it might not. Probably it is a step in the right direction."He said he has a "good feeling, so it could be very good."On the possibility of a formal third summit with Kim following the "handshake" meeting, he said, "I think let's see what happens today before we start thinking about that."He pointed out sanctions are still on, reiterating that he's "in no rush."Trump boasted that he has arranged what his predecessor Barack Obama couldn't do thanks to a "certain chemistry" with Kim.Trump is expected to fly from the US military base in Yongsan, central Seoul, by helicopter.After meeting with Kim at the JSA, he is likely to look through binoculars toward North Korea from an observation post.Moon, who has eagerly campaigned for the Korea peace process, earlier agreed that such a DMZ session, if realized, would be a "very historic" event.Besides, he said, "It will set up a very big landmark in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the Korean Peninsula peace process."On denuclearization, he again stated that dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear complex is believed to be the "entrance" to a "substantive" denuclearization process.On a Cheong Wa Dae welcome dinner hosted by Moon the other night, Trump said on Twitter that he "toasted" a "new Trade Deal."He was apparently referring to the revision of a bilateral free trade agreement.During his previous visit to South Korea in November 2017, Trump pushed for a DMZ trip with Moon by chopper. But it was canceled due to bad weather. (Yonhap)