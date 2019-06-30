[Photo News] Photo News: Trump's DMZ diplomacy

Sunday, June 30
|Summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump begin at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)
|US President Donald Trump speaks to South Korean business leaders at the Hyatt Hotel in Seoul on Sunday. (AP)
|Ivanka Trump (second from left) and White House adviser Jared Kushner (right) talk with people before President Donald Trump addresses Korean business leaders. (AP)
|US President Donald Trump attends an event with business leaders at the Hyatt Hotel. (Reuters)
|Joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
|Moon, Trump visit DMZ observation post together (Yonhap)
Saturday, June 29
|US President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in attend a welcome dinner hosted by Moon at Cheong Wa Dae on Saturday evening. (Yonhap)
|US President Donald Trump arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday. (AP)
|US President Donald Trump talks with a military official upon his arrival at Osan Air Base. (AP)
|White House adviser Ivanka Trump (left) arrives in South Korea. (EPA)
|President Moon Jae-in, US President Donald Trump and their delegations pose for a picture before dinner at the Blue House. (Yonhap)
|US President Donald Trump (left) stands with President Moon Jae-in (right) during a visit to the tea house at the Blue House in Seoul. Trump is visiting Seoul after attending the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (AP)
|South Korean golfer Pak Se-ri (left) greets US President Donald Trump at the Blue House. (Yonhap)
|South Korean boy band EXO greets US President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka aTrump t the Blue House. EXO members previously met White House adviser Ivanka during the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)