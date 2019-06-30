Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] Photo News: Trump's DMZ diplomacy

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jun 30, 2019 - 10:47
  • Updated : Jun 30, 2019 - 15:08

Sunday, June 30

Summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump begin at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)

US President Donald Trump speaks to South Korean business leaders at the Hyatt Hotel in Seoul on Sunday. (AP)

Ivanka Trump (second from left) and White House adviser Jared Kushner (right) talk with people before President Donald Trump addresses Korean business leaders. (AP)

US President Donald Trump attends an event with business leaders at the Hyatt Hotel. (Reuters)

Summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump begin at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)

Summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump begin at Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)

Joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

Moon, Trump visit DMZ observation post together (Yonhap)


Saturday, June 29
US President Donald Trump and President Moon Jae-in attend a welcome dinner hosted by Moon at Cheong Wa Dae on Saturday evening. (Yonhap)
 
US President Donald Trump arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Saturday. (AP)


US President Donald Trump talks with a military official upon his arrival at Osan Air Base. (AP)

White House adviser Ivanka Trump (left) arrives in South Korea. (EPA)

President Moon Jae-in, US President Donald Trump and their delegations pose for a picture before dinner at the Blue House. (Yonhap)

US President Donald Trump (left) stands with President Moon Jae-in (right) during a visit to the tea house at the Blue House in Seoul. Trump is visiting Seoul after attending the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (AP)

South Korean golfer Pak Se-ri (left) greets US President Donald Trump at the Blue House. (Yonhap)

South Korean boy band EXO greets US President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka aTrump t the Blue House. EXO members previously met White House adviser Ivanka during the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114