Samsung unveils first foldable gadget

Samsung CEO Koh Dong-jin unveils Galaxy Fold at Galaxy Unpacked 2019 in San Francisco on Wednesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Galaxy Fold (Samsung Electronics)

Galaxy S10+ (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics has finally unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, at the Unpacked event for the 10th anniversary edition of Galaxy S phones in San Francisco on Wednesday.The highly anticipated Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display, offering a new way of multitasking, including watching videos and playing games.“Today, Samsung is writing the next chapter in mobile innovation history by changing what’s possible in a smartphone. Galaxy Fold introduces a completely new category that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with our Infinity Flex Display,” said Koh Dong-jin, president and CEO of Samsung’s IT and mobile communications division.“We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone.”After China’s Royole introduced its foldable phone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, Samsung is the second to present a completed foldable phone, which is ready for mass production starting in April and market release in May.Since starting to develop prototypes for the foldable gadget in 2011, Samsung has focused both on creating a whole new interface for the new form factor and on inventing new display materials to allow the phone to bend well, according to the company.Samsung invented a new polymer layer and created a display around 50 percent thinner than the typical smartphone display. The new material makes the Galaxy Fold flexible and tough, built to last.To enable the Fold to open more smoothly and naturally, like a book, and to close flat and compact with a satisfying click, the tech giant engineered a sophisticated hinge with multiple interlocking gears, the firm said. This system is housed in a hidden enclosure for a seamless and elegant look, it added.The fingerprint scanner is found on the side where the thumb naturally rests, so the device unlocks easily.When unfolded, the Galaxy Fold is 7.3 inches diagonally, featuring the Dynamic AMOLED with a screen ratio of 4.2 to 3. When folded, it is 4.6 inches with a 21:9 screen ratio.With 12-gigabyte RAM and 512 GB storage, the foldable device is equipped with a 4,380 milliampere hour battery, the world’s largest battery power.In line with the trend of multiple cameras, the Fold has a triple camera module on the rear and a dual cameral module on the front.Samsung also came out with the Galaxy S10 edition, offering the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 5G, adding the 5G model to the previously rumored three versions.“Since its launch 10 years ago, the Galaxy S series has stood for premium innovation -- offering consumers an incredible experience, and the ability to find the device that’s right for them,” said Koh. “With four premium devices, each built for a unique consumer in mind, Samsung is leveraging a decade of industry leadership to usher in a new era of smartphone technology.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)