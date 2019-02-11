BTS makes historic Grammys debut

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS appeared at the Grammy Awards for the first time as award presenters and a nominee band on Sunday (Los Angeles time), a distinction no other K-pop band had achieved.



The seven bandmates of BTS -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- marched to the stage of music’s biggest night as their song “Fake Love” played. They delivered the best R&B Album of the Year to H.E.R., whom BTS named as one of the artists they were excited to meet at the Grammys.







(AFP-Yonhap)