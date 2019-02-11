BTS' 'Fire' tops 500 mln YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

(Big Hit Entertainment)

The video for BTS' 2016 song "Fire" topped the YouTube milestone of 500 million views, the septet's second music video to pass that mark, its management agency said Monday.The music video of the main song off BTS' 2016 album, "The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever," surpassed the 500 million-threshold in the early hours of Monday, according to Big Hit Entertainment.It is the boy band's second music video to surpass the YouTube mark, along with "DNA," a 2018 song that garnered more than 600 million views.Four other BTS songs, including "Fake Love," released last year, and "MIC Drop," have each garnered 400 million YouTube views while two other songs, "Save ME" and "IDOL," have hit the 300 million view mark. (Yonhap)