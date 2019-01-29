PM orders measures to prevent spread of foot-and-mouth disease

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday called for strong measures to prevent a recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease from spreading into other parts of the nation ahead of Lunar New Year's Day.



Quarantine officials disinfect a farm in Anseong, some 80 kilometers south of Seoul, where a suspected case of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) was reported at a milk cow farm on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon presides over a meeting to cope with the spread of the foot-and-mouth disease on Tuesday.(Yonhap)

Lee held an emergency meeting hours after the country confirmed its first outbreak of the animal disease this year at a farm in Anseong, 80 kilometers south of Seoul."We need to take measures to prevent the spread of FMD boldly and swiftly in a way that could be even viewed as too excessive," Lee said.The prime minister called for extra caution as many Koreans will travel nationwide to visit their hometowns for Lunar New Year's Day, which falls on Feb. 5 this year. The traditional lunar new year holiday lasts from Feb. 4-6."If we do not take strong action at an early stage, the disease could spread during the holiday," Lee added.He also called for efforts to vaccinate all animals at farms near Anseong and to preemptively cull animals to prevent further spread of the disease, which affects cloven-hoofed animals such as pigs, goats and deer.FMD is an acute infectious viral disease of livestock that causes fever followed by the development of vesicles chiefly in the mouth and on the feet. It is one of the most infectious diseases for livestock and can spread rapidly if uncontrolled. (Yonhap)