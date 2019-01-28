S. Korea confirms foot-and-mouth disease case

NATIONAL

South Korea on Monday confirmed a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak at a farm located less than 80 kilometers south of Seoul.



The first outbreak of the animal disease this year was confirmed at a milk cow farm in Anseong, located 77 kilometers south of Seoul.





(Yonhap)

The owner of the farm reported a suspected case early in the morning after about 20 out of 120 cows at the farm showed symptoms of FMD, according to quarantine officials from Gyeonggi Province.Initial tests confirmed the outbreak of type 0 FMD, they added. (Yonhap)