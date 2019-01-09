North Korean leader visits econ-tech zone in Beijing before heading home

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrapped up his four-day visit to China on Wednesday after holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and touring an economic zone, while the US maintains its silence over the two leaders’ meeting.



Kim’s train departed from a train station in Beijing at around 2 p.m. after Kim and Xi had lunch together, according to Yonhap News Agency.







In this June 19, 2018, file photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping(left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, (right) walk together during a welcome ceremony for Kim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP-Yonhap)