2 workers die after being buried by soil in drainage pipe construction

NATIONAL

Two workers died after being buried under a mound of soil at a drainage pipe construction site just north of Seoul, authorities said Wednesday.



The accident happened at 11:57 a.m. in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, when the pile of soil suddenly collapsed on top of the two workers, aged 52 and 50, police and firefighters said.





They were pulled out by rescue workers and sent to a hospital but died later, the officials said.The workers were reportedly working about 3 meters underground to install sewer pipes. The soil had been piled up on the ground next to the pipes.The authorities said they are investigating to figure out the exact cause of the accident. (Yonhap)