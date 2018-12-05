1 dead, 22 injured after hot water pipe bursts near Baekseok Station in Ilsan

NATIONAL

An underground pipe carrying hot water burst Tuesday evening north of Seoul, killing one and injuring 22 others. The incident near Baekseok Subway Station in Ilsan -- a district within Goyang, Gyeonggi Province -- left nearly 3,000 homes without heat or hot water, fire authorities said.



A 69-year-old man was found dead in the back seat of a car after apparently being trapped there.



“The victim seems to have suffered burns from the hot water that rushed into the car right after the accident, but the exact cause of death requires further investigation,” a police source said.





(Yonhap)