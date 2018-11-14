[Newsmaker] Body of missing college student recovered from Seokchon Lake

According to the Songpa Police Station, fire authorities discovered Cho’s body floating in the lake around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday after a seven-day search. His body was transported to a nearby hospital, where his family confirmed the identity of the deceased.
|(Yonhap)
Police believe the 19-year-old victim went out drinking with his college friends around 11 p.m. on Nov. 7. Around midnight, they say he sent a text message to his parents that read: “I just split with my friends. I am on my way home.”
Cho’s parents called the authorities to report him missing around 5 p.m. the next day after he did not come home. He was last seen getting into a taxi. Police have not been able to confirm the license plate number.
Police say they did a thorough search of the neighborhood where Cho was last seen, and by 9 a.m. Wednesday they had a general idea of where his body might be. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities looking for signs that might indicate whether the death was an accident or a homicide.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)