Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Newsmaker] Body of missing college student recovered from Seokchon Lake

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Nov 14, 2018 - 14:46
  • Updated : Nov 14, 2018 - 14:46
The body of a college student surnamed Cho was recovered Wednesday from Seokchon Lake in the Songpa area of Seoul, not far from where he was last seen getting into a taxi on Nov. 8.

According to the Songpa Police Station, fire authorities discovered Cho’s body floating in the lake around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday after a seven-day search. His body was transported to a nearby hospital, where his family confirmed the identity of the deceased.


(Yonhap)

Police believe the 19-year-old victim went out drinking with his college friends around 11 p.m. on Nov. 7. Around midnight, they say he sent a text message to his parents that read: “I just split with my friends. I am on my way home.”

Cho’s parents called the authorities to report him missing around 5 p.m. the next day after he did not come home. He was last seen getting into a taxi. Police have not been able to confirm the license plate number.

Police say they did a thorough search of the neighborhood where Cho was last seen, and by 9 a.m. Wednesday they had a general idea of where his body might be. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities looking for signs that might indicate whether the death was an accident or a homicide.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)


Related Stories

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114