College student goes missing after texting parents

According to Namyangju Police Station, the 20-year-old missing student, identified only by his surname Cho, texted his parents Thursday around midnight, saying he and some friends were about to split and that he would come home soon.
|(Yonhap)
Police said they believe Cho said good-bye to his friends, then tried to reserve a Kakao taxi but could not find any available taxis heading in the direction of his home in Gyeonggi Province.
Investigators were able to check through road cameras that Cho got into a different taxi, but CCTV footage of the taxi’s number plate was too fuzzy for recognition. Police have expanded the search to areas near the missing person’s home and neighborhood.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)