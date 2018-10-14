Bodies of Korean climbers recovered in Himalayas

NATIONAL

All of the nine bodies of Korean climbers and Nepali guides were recovered on Sunday, a day after they were found dead on a Himalayan mountain in Nepal.



“At around 10:30 a.m. (local time), the rescue team retrieved three out of the nine bodies and transported them to a nearby village,” a South Korean Embassy official said. “The recovery work was completed at around 11:30 a.m. after the six remaining bodies were also transferred one by one.”



On Saturday, the bodies of the five Koreans and four Nepalis were found near their base camp at an altitude of 3,500 meters on the 7,193 meter-high Mount Gurja in western Nepal on Saturday.





Kim Chang-ho (Yonhap)

(EPA - Yonhap)