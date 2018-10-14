Bodies of Korean climbers recovered in Himalayas

All of the nine bodies of Korean climbers and Nepali guides were recovered on Sunday, a day after they were found dead on a Himalayan mountain in Nepal.
“At around 10:30 a.m. (local time), the rescue team retrieved three out of the nine bodies and transported them to a nearby village,” a South Korean Embassy official said. “The recovery work was completed at around 11:30 a.m. after the six remaining bodies were also transferred one by one.”
On Saturday, the bodies of the five Koreans and four Nepalis were found near their base camp at an altitude of 3,500 meters on the 7,193 meter-high Mount Gurja in western Nepal on Saturday.
|Kim Chang-ho (Yonhap)
The victims are believed to have died after violent winds swept the area and completely destroyed their base camp Friday. One body was found near the base camp, and the others were found at the bottom of the valley, according to the Korean Embassy in Nepal.
The Korean Foreign Ministry said the bodies of the five Korean climbers would be carried to Kathmandu, before being transported to Korea on Monday.
A rescue helicopter with four crew waited for weather conditions to improve in Pokhara, Nepal, before leaving for the scene 70 kilometers away. It departed about an hour later than planned, at around 7:15 a.m. local time.
|(EPA - Yonhap)
Among the nine victims are Kim Chang-ho, the leader of the expedition team. Kim is the first Korean to climb all 14 Himalayan peaks without using supplementary oxygen. The three other members of the expedition team are Yu Young-jik, Lee Jae-hun and Rim Il-jin. Jeong Joon-mo, a director of the Corean Alpine Club and four Nepali guides joined the team in Nepal.
The expedition team were on a 45-day “Korean Way Project” to explore a new route, which started on Sept. 28.
Mount Gurja is in the Annapurna region next to Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh-highest mountain.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)