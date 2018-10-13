5 S. Korean climbers found dead due to snowstorm in Nepal

WORLD

Mount Gurga (123rf)

SEOUL/NEW DELHI -- Five South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides who went missing due to a heavy snowstorm on a mountain in Nepal were found dead near their base camp Saturday, the Korean Embassy in Nepal said.The nine had gone missing after the storm swept their base camp located at an altitude of 3,500 meters on Mount Gurja in western Nepal, according to the embassy.The base camp was found destroyed Friday, but the authorities said the exact timing of the incident cannot be confirmed at the moment.The Korean expedition team, led by Kim Chang-ho, was comprised of six members, but one of them stayed at the foot of the 7,193-meter mountain due to health issues.Kim became the first person in the country and the fastest in the world to summit the world's 14 highest mountains without using supplementary oxygen in 2013.The embassy said the remaining Korean sent a Nepalese guide to the camp as the climbers did not return on Friday as planned and found the base camp in tatters.South Korea's foreign ministry said it is closely cooperating with the Nepalese government for the retrieval of the bodies."It is hard to collect the bodies with the small helicopter that we spotted them with," a ministry official said. "We will retrieve them as soon as possible."(Yonhap)