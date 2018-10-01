Two Koreas begin removing landmines inside DMZ

NATIONAL

The militaries of the two Koreas on Monday began removing a small portion of land mines scattered across the heavily fortified border area, as part of the agreement reached during last month’s summit in Pyongyang to ease tension and build trust.



According to the South Korean military, the removal operations took place at two sites inside the Demilitarized Zone: the Joint Security Area at the border village of Panmunjom and Arrow Head Hill in mountainous Gangwon Province.



While the North Korean army has not revealed exactly when and where the removal operation would occur, South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said similar steps would be seen inside the North’s territory.



“In accordance with the military agreement (made during the Pyongyang summit), the removal operation is expected to take place in each other’s territories inside the JSA,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.





Two Koreas` guard posts stand each other across the DMZ. Yonhap