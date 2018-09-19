Two Koreas agree to establish ‘no-fly zone’ in DMZ

NATIONAL

South Korea’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his North Korean counterpart No Kwang-chol in Pyongyang (Joint Press Corps)

The militaries of the two Koreas on Wednesday agreed to establish a no-fly zone in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone across the border with North Korea, pledging to prevent cross-border hostilities.In a document signed by South Korea’s Defense Minister Song Young-moo and his North Korean counterpart No Kwang-chol, both sides also pledged to establish a stretch of “buffer zone” inside the DMZ and waters near the Northern Limit Line, a de facto maritime border in the West Sea.Inside these restricted areas, the militaries of the two Koreas will be prohibited from conducting artillery drills and massive field exercises, the agreement said. The measure will take effect on Nov. 1.“Following the agreement, the DMZ and NLL region will turn into an area of peace, where not a single sound of artillery fire will be heard,” South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.The two Koreas also agreed on a series of measures to “practically disarm” the DMZ and the joint security area controlled by the two Koreas and the US-led United Nations Command. They agreed to pull back 11 guard posts from the DMZ and to remove land mines near the Joint Security Area.The measures are aimed at preventing accidental skirmishes and enhancing mutual trust -- a pledge made at the April summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the border village of Panmunjom.In the Panmunjom Declaration, Moon and Kim agreed to prevent any form of hostile activities against each other in all cross-border areas, including land, air and sea. The two leaders pledged to establish a “permanent peace regime” on the Korean Peninsula.“We signed the agreement on military issues to bring an end to the decades-old history of confrontation and hostilities,” North Korean leader Kim said after the signing of the Panmunjom Declaration, to which the military agreement is appended.According to the agreement, the two Koreas’ artillery drills and maneuvering exercises are prohibited within 5 kilometers from the Military Demarcation Line, which bisects the two Koreas.Regarding the no-fly zone, fixed-wing aircraft are banned from flying too close to the MDL, with the exception of rescue missions and natural disasters. The restricted airspace covers a 40-kilometer-wide area from the east part of the MDL and 20 kilometers from the west part of the land border.While the two Koreas agreed to establish a “peace area” near the NLL, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said the disputed maritime border was not brought up during the negotiations. Although the NLL is considered the de facto maritime border by South Korea, North Korea has never accepted it.“Our position will never change on the NLL,” a senior defense official told reporters, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. “The NLL was never an agenda item for discussion. … We will continue to have discussions with North Korea.”Some analysts said designating a no-fly zone above the DMZ could unnerve the US and restrict its reconnaissance abilities inside the border region, whose southern parts are controlled by the US-led United Nations’ Forces.Since the Korean War ended with the armistice, not a peace treaty, the UNC has been in charge of enforcing the armistice agreement. Military skirmishes and other cross-border accidents that happen there must undergo probes by the UNC, including the defection of young North Korean soldier last year.“I’m not sure whether the UNC, I mean US forces, would agree to such an agreement,” said Kim Dae-young, a military analysts at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy. “If the two Koreas try to push the deal without consultation with the US, it’s a bad idea.”The Defense Ministry official said consultations are underway with the UNC, highlighting that establishing a no-fly zone would not weaken the allies’ surveillance abilities to monitor North Korea’s military movement.By Yeo Jun-suk & Joint Press Corps (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)