Moon sought to deliver North Korea’s stance in US

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday wrapped up his three-day trip to the United States with an aim at reviving momentum for the deadlocked denuclearization talks between the US and North Korea.



Including his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Moon’s public engagements were mostly devoted to convincing skeptics in Washington who doubt North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s willingness to abandon his nuclear program and open up the economy.



Having met Kim three times since taking office last year, Moon sought to drive home the message that the current North Korean leader is more serious about denuclearization than any of his predecessors, and that Washington should encourage Kim to move forward by reciprocating his goodwill gesture.



With the second US-North Korea summit looming large, what Moon laid out during the New York trip will form the trajectory of future negotiations and security dynamics in the region. Following are four major takeaways from Moon’s trip to the US.







President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech at the United Nations. Yonhap

North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un shakes hands with President Moon Jae-in during their summit in border village of Panmunjeom in April. Yonhap