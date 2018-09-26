US, NK gear up for second summit

NATIONAL

With US President Donald Trump officially announcing his plans to hold a second meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, the question is now on when the summit meeting will take place and how much progress can be made.



During his meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in Monday, Trump said he will meet with Kim “in the not too distant future.” A day later, Moon told Fox News that the Trump-Kim summit could take place before the end of this year.



Preparations are underway between Pyongyang and Washington. North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho arrived at New York on Tuesday to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly. There, he will set the stage for the summit with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, who said he would soon visit Pyongyang.



“I’m confident that that will happen. I expect I’ll be traveling to Pyongyang before too long as well to make the final preparations for the second meeting between the two leaders,” said Pompeo during a news briefing Monday.





President Moon Jae-in (left) responds to questions from the audience at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday. Yonhap