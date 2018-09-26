US, NK gear up for second summit

With US President Donald Trump officially announcing his plans to hold a second meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, the question is now on when the summit meeting will take place and how much progress can be made.
During his meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in Monday, Trump said he will meet with Kim “in the not too distant future.” A day later, Moon told Fox News that the Trump-Kim summit could take place before the end of this year.
Preparations are underway between Pyongyang and Washington. North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho arrived at New York on Tuesday to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly. There, he will set the stage for the summit with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, who said he would soon visit Pyongyang.
“I’m confident that that will happen. I expect I’ll be traveling to Pyongyang before too long as well to make the final preparations for the second meeting between the two leaders,” said Pompeo during a news briefing Monday.
|President Moon Jae-in (left) responds to questions from the audience at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday. Yonhap
There has been no specific announcement yet on the location for the second US-North Korea summit. Trump only said the meeting would “most likely” be held at different location than Singapore, where the first summit was held in June.
However, Trump noted his second meeting with Kim would take a “similar format” to their previous summit, raising speculations the meeting could take place in a third country.
“Holding the summit at Pyongyang or Washington is unlikely, because the level of trust between North Korea and the US is still low,” said Shin Beom-chul, a senior researcher at the Asan Institute. “Likely candidates are neutral states in Europe like Switzerland or Austria.”
While the location has yet to be determined, Trump said Monday he would “pretty soon” make the announcement about the summit’s detailed schedule amid speculation the US president wants to hold the summit before the US midterm elections.
Experts in Seoul predict Trump wants an early summit with Kim to distract his domestic audience away from political scandals at home. And the best timing to achieve that could be right before the midterm elections in November.
There is still a chance, however, that Trump won’t be bothered with such a political schedule and the meeting will not be realized unless there is a significant concession from North Korea -- something Trump can boast about to his own people and skeptics in Washington.
“It’s still too early for Trump to advertise his achievement on North Korea,” said Shin of Asan Institute. “Trump has only two months to go before the midterm elections. It’s really a tight schedule to come up with significant breakthrough.”
Kim serious about giving up nuclear weapons: Moon
The primary goal of the second US-North Korea summit is to break the stalemate over denuclearization talks. The two sides have clashed over who should make the first move amid deep-rooted distrust caused by botched negotiations in the past decades.
The standoff has prompted Moon to play the role of a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington. After holding his third summit with Kim last week, Moon traveled to the US to relay Kim’s message to Trump.
Besides meeting with Trump on Monday, Moon has spent most of his time in New York trying to turn around the pessimistic view in Washington that North Korea is not serious about completely abandoning its nuclear program.
“What could North Korea possibly gain from cheating (the US) and delaying the process,” Moon told an audience at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday. “If it were to happen, there would be strong retaliation from the US. How could North Korea deal with that?”
Moon also said while it is “natural” to be suspicious of North Korea’s true intentions, its seriousness for denuclearization is “completely different” this time largely due to its leader Kim’s eagerness to transform the impoverished country into an economic powerhouse.
By Yeo Jun-suk(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)