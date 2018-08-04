S. Korea, US vow close coordination in solving NK nuclear issue

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her US counterpart Mike Pompeo vowed close coordination to resolve North Korea’s nuclear standoff during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Singapore on Saturday.



Kang and Pompeo, both attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum that began Thursday, had the one-on-one meeting Saturday morning on the sidelines to exchange views on matters regarding North Korea and other areas of mutual concern.



South Korea and the US are engaging North Korea in negotiations to follow up on the reclusive country’s commitment to denuclearization amid a lack of progress in efforts to denuclearize North Korea and reports of relaxed enforcement of sanctions on the North.



In the closed-door meeting, they pledged close coordination to implement the Panmunjom Declaration, made at the April 27 inter-Korean summit, and the Sentosa joint statement, released at the US-North Korea summit in June, despite the difficulties in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue, according to a diplomatic source.



At both summits, North Korea committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets South Korea`s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Singapore, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (AP-Yonhap)