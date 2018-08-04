Pompeo warns against North Korea sanctions violations

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her US counterpart Mike Pompeo vowed close coordination to resolve North Korea’s nuclear standoff during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Singapore on Saturday.



Kang and Pompeo, both attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum that began Thursday, had the one-on-one meeting Saturday morning to exchange views on matters regarding North Korea and other areas of mutual concern.



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Yonhap)