Pompeo warns against North Korea sanctions violations

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her US counterpart Mike Pompeo vowed close coordination to resolve North Korea’s nuclear standoff during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Singapore on Saturday.
Kang and Pompeo, both attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum that began Thursday, had the one-on-one meeting Saturday morning to exchange views on matters regarding North Korea and other areas of mutual concern.
South Korea and the US are engaging North Korea in negotiations to follow up on the reclusive country’s commitment to denuclearization amid a lack of progress in efforts to denuclearize North Korea and reports of some countries relaxing the enforcement of sanctions on the North.
In the closed-door meeting, they pledged close coordination to implement the Panmunjom Declaration, made at the April 27 inter-Korean summit, and the Sentosa joint statement, released at the US-North Korea summit in June, according to a diplomatic source.
At both summits, North Korea committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Pompeo said he looked forward to seeing progress on North Korea’s denuclearization through follow-up negotiations and that sanctions on North Korea should remain in place to achieve such a goal, according to an official from Seoul‘s Foreign Ministry on condition of anonymity.
The two ministers agreed that sanctions should remain in place until North Korea takes “concrete” and “meaningful” steps to denuclearize, according to the official.
During the meeting, Pompeo and Kang also broadly touched on the issue of declaring an end to the Korean War, but not specifically about the timing. Talks between North Korea and the US appear to be deadlocked, as North Korea wants the US to declare an end to the Korean War as the first step to guaranteeing its regime security but the US wants the North to take more concrete steps to denuclearize first. South Korea also backs the declaration within the year as agreed at the April 27 inter-Korean summit.
Recent reports of continued missile production in North Korea has further intensified skepticism over the North’s willingness to denuclearize despite the communist state’s recent repatriation of the remains of the US soldiers killed during the Korean War.
The two countries were also said to have delivered their own positions on their ongoing negotiations on the sharing of the cost for the stationing of the US Forces Korea, sanctions and trade on Iran, and imports and exports of South Korean cars.
Later in the day, Pompeo is to hold a press conference. Kang and Pompeo are also to attend a meeting of top diplomats from the 26 countries and the European Union in the afternoon, where the countries will adopt a joint statement.
Led by the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the ASEAN Regional Forum is running until today, bringing together key countries in the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization efforts. It is one of the largest gatherings in the region to discuss security issues in the Asia-Pacific region. In recent years it has served as a rare venue for North Korea to interact with other countries.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)