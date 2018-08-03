HyunA opts for ‘honest’ route, confirming relationship with E’Dawn

The confirmation came as local news outlets reported Friday the stars have been dating for two years.
|HyunA and E’Dawn perform together on stage as two-thirds of Triple H. (Yonhap)
She said she got closer with E’Dawn while making music together, particularly when E’Dawn helped her with her album, despite his name not appearing in the album’s credit list.
|(Cube Entertainment)
In the post, uploaded alongside a screenshot of an article about her relationship, HyunA wrote, “I just really wanted to be honest.”
She also said, “To the fans who always support and watch me, I will always be confident and have fun on the stage. I thank you and love you. I know this is not enough, but there is no other way to express my feelings.”
Her agency Cube Entertainment denied the dating rumors Thursday after website TV Report first reported the rumor that HyunA and E’Dawn have been dating.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)