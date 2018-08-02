Agency denies snowballing rumors of HyunA dating E’Dawn

Dating rumors between the two swirled after a report by Korean online media outlet TV Report claimed they began dating after meeting via Triple H.
A source close to both singers’ agency Cube Entertainment denied the rumors in talks with multiple media outlets.
|HyunA (middle) and E'Dawn (right). (Yonhap)
During a showcase last month, HyunA told the press she worked particularly closely with E’Dawn for Triple H’s new album, while Hui was preoccupied with songwriting.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)