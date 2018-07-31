[Breaking] Two Koreas kick off general-level military talks

NATIONAL

The two Koreas’ militaries kicked off general-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjom on Tuesday to discuss measures for implementing a summit pledge to build trust in military issues for possible arms reduction.



The South Korean and North Korean delegates met at the Peace House, the South Korean building inside Panmunjom. The meeting began at 10 a.m. after the North Korean delegates crossed the border with South Korea.



South Korean chief delegate Maj. Gen Kim Do-gyun said the meeting aimed to implement the military component of the Panmunjom Declaration, in which President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un agreed to cease cross-border hostilities and build trust for arms reduction.



“Through the meeting, we will do our utmost to reduce military tensions between the two Koreas and come up with practical measures for building trust,” Maj. Gen Kim told reporters before heading to Panmunjom.







South Korean chief delegate Maj. Gen Kim Do-gyun shakes hands with his North Korean counterpart An Ik-san during a general-level military talks held at Panmunjeom Tuesday. Yonhap